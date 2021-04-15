Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.88

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 159170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSFFF shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

