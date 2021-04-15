Cardan Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMB opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

