Cardan Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,089 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,993,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,962,000 after acquiring an additional 996,426 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,334,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after acquiring an additional 162,690 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $99.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.69.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

