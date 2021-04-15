Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,843 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000.

BATS XSHD opened at $23.29 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12.

