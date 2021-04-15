Cardan Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of PSP stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.