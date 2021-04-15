Cardan Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,276,000 after acquiring an additional 286,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.13 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

