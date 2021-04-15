Cardano Trading 23.2% Higher This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00002339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion and approximately $5.36 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00060230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00059272 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.02 or 0.00356271 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000573 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00026799 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

