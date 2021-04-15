Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,703 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

