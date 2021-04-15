Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 580,805 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,701,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 580,805 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 3.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Suncor Energy worth $56,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.