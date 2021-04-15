Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Buys 57,375 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,375 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after buying an additional 2,460,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 113.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.