Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $14.46 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after buying an additional 858,595 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after buying an additional 686,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.47 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

