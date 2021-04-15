Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $21.68 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $247,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

