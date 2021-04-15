Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $159.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $421.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

