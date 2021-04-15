Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,416 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,925 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $261.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

