Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 715 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Shares of HON opened at $229.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.