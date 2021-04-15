Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.57

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 46158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

CABGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

