Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CABGY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. 54,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

