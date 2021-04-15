Carnival Co. & (CCL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Carnival Co. & (NYSE: CCL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/15/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

4/15/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

4/9/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Carnival have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its cruise operations have been halted due to the pandemic. It is also likely to result in delay in ship deliveries. Due to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company is unable to predict the entire fleet’s return to normal operations. It anticipates average monthly cash burn in first-quarter fiscal 2021 to be nearly $600 million. The company stated that cumulative advanced bookings for second half of 2021 are within the historical range. Moreover, bookings for first half of 2022 are ahead of 2019. Also, it remains optimistic on its innovations featuring PlayOcean and OceanView. Addition of new ship, to its global fleet of Princess Cruises to drive growth.”

4/1/2021 – Carnival Co. & is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Carnival Co. & is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

3/22/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

3/16/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $14.00 to $16.00.

3/15/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $14.00 to $16.00.

3/8/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/2/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

CCL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 609,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,403,602. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

