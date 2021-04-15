Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,846,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.