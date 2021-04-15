Carrier Global Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carrier Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Carrier Global stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

