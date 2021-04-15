Carry Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.75 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Carry has a market cap of $185.46 million and $2.75 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00043150 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

