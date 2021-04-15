carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.06

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and traded as high as $31.15. carsales.com shares last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 1,754 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

