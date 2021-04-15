Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.17% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

CARV opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 18.63%.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.