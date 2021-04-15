Cary Davis Sells 5,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $1,067,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,213.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,327,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.04 and its 200 day moving average is $184.62. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.19.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

