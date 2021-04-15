Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Down 4.9%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 16,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 690,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CASA shares. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $767.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,082,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

