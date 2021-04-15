Castle (CSTL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,616.28

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a market cap of $13,616.28 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.20 or 0.00510938 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006979 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00025600 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,198.99 or 0.03497994 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,674,626 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.