Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.26. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell purchased 140,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$35,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 463,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$115,794.50.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

