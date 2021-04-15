CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Down 46.6% in March

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Leslie E. Greis acquired 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,213.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.13. 421,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

