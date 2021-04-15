Celanese (CE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Celanese (NYSE:CE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Celanese to post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $153.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

