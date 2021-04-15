Celeum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. Celeum has a total market capitalization of $5,110.37 and $4.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celeum has traded 88% lower against the US dollar. One Celeum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00068475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.03 or 0.00271194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.38 or 0.00746255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,390.55 or 0.99932013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00023180 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $542.33 or 0.00854958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celeum Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celeum’s official message board is medium.com/@celeum . Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk

Celeum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

