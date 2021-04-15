Celo Dollar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.94 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00068205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.72 or 0.00743866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00089555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.10 or 0.06364204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00033504 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,892,104 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.