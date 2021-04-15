Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

CVE stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 244,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,218,084. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,797 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 117,687 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 89,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

