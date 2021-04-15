CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $141,345,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $140,701,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,530 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% during the fourth quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

