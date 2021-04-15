Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.07

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.07 and traded as low as $6.07. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 886,973 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.2429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 167,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 688,000 shares during the last quarter.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

