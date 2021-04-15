Centrality (CENNZ) Market Cap Tops $113.04 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Centrality coin can now be bought for about $0.0942 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $113.04 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00066119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00019312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.24 or 0.00720567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00088122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00033140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.50 or 0.05827141 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

