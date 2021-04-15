Centric Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.4% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,294,658,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,685,949. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $724.78. The company had a trading volume of 238,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,304,645. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,470.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.76 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

