Centric Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 0.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,242.1% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 120,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 114,995 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.40. 39,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

