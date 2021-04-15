Centric Wealth Management Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $319.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.00.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $336.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,419. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.39 and a 200-day moving average of $268.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

