Centric Wealth Management Purchases 34,745 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Security Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Pfizer by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

PFE traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. 217,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,195,613. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $209.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

