Centric Wealth Management Sells 6,600 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $497,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGC. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 65,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,157. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

