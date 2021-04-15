Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Barclays

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

CDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.35.

CDAY stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,147.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

