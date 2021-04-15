Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Barclays

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.
CDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.35.
CDAY stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,147.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93.
In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
