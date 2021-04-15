ChainX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.89 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $13.98 or 0.00022192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $108.00 million and $1.89 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00067426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00271886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.65 or 0.00740614 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00023885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,928.06 or 0.99872137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.31 or 0.00860687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

