Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.94

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $11.66. Champions Oncology shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 8,157 shares changing hands.

CSBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Champions Oncology from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $154.39 million, a P/E ratio of -88.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSBR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the first quarter worth $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 17.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the third quarter worth $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 1,626.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

