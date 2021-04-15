ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $676.07 Million

Analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to post sales of $676.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $652.20 million to $700.00 million. ChampionX posted sales of $261.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 158.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

ChampionX stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in ChampionX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in ChampionX by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ChampionX by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,971,000 after buying an additional 327,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,542,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

