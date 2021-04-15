Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $3.25. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 462,823 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. Analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 485,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $177,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 506,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,616.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 400,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

