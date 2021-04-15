Charles Heilbronn Sells 15,397 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63.

Charles Heilbronn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Charles Heilbronn sold 85,430 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total value of $27,910,835.30.

On Friday, April 9th, Charles Heilbronn sold 142,945 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.12, for a total value of $45,902,498.40.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total value of $25,607,267.28.

On Monday, March 29th, Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total value of $53,886,368.88.

On Friday, March 26th, Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $326.32. The stock had a trading volume of 571,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,203. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.84. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

