Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,771 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 4.14% of CONSOL Energy worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after acquiring an additional 621,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

CEIX stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.32 million, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $324.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.20 million. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

