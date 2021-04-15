Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Evolent Health worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

NYSE:EVH opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

EVH has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.