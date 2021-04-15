Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of PGT Innovations worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGTI stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.