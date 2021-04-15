Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.20 Million Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of SP Plus worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SP. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 170.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SP shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SP opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $746.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

